unilad
Advert

Plague Of Mice Grows To Biblical Proportions In East Australia

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Mar 2021 11:50
Plague Of Mice Grows To Biblical Proportions In East AustraliaABC News

Rural communities in Australia are dealing with swarms of mice akin to a biblical plague.

A bumper grain harvest has seen one of the worst mice plagues ‘in decades’ across New South Wales, with thousands of rodents – dead and alive – being chased, trapped or found in homes, farms, shops and even hospitals.

Advert

It’s not uncommon in Australia, with a 1993 plague of mice causing around $96 million worth of damage to crops, machinery and animals.

Steve Henry, a rodent expert, told The Independent: ‘You can imagine that every time you open a cupboard, every time you go to your pantry, there are mice present. And they’re eating into your food containers, they’re fouling your clean linen in your linen cupboard, they’re running across your bed at night.’

For reference on how quickly a mice infestation can surge, one pair of mice can feasibly produce around 500 offspring in a single season.

Advert

Naav Singh, a resident of Gulargambone, north of Dubbo, explained to The Guardian how he has to arrive at work five hours before his shift in order to clean the aftermath of the mice invading the supermarket. While a horror to deal with, it’s also cost the business around $30,000 and ‘so many customers’.

He said: ‘We don’t want to go inside in the morning sometimes. It stinks, they will die and it’s impossible to find all the bodies… some nights we are catching over 400 or 500.’

Pip Goldsmith, from Coonamble, also told the publication: ‘They stink whether they are alive or dead, you can’t escape the smell sometimes… it’s oppressive, but we are resilient.’

Advert

Three people being treated in Tottenham, Walgett and Gulargambone hospitals were bitten by mice, according to NSW Health. ‘Reports of residents or patients receiving minor bites have been made… and appropriate treatment has been provided,’ a spokesperson said.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower
Animals

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car
Viral

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car

Trump Repeats Xenophobic Slur Live On Fox News On Same Night As Atlanta Shootings
News

Trump Repeats Xenophobic Slur Live On Fox News On Same Night As Atlanta Shootings

UK Police Will Record Misogyny As Hate Crime For First Time To Protect Women
News

UK Police Will Record Misogyny As Hate Crime For First Time To Protect Women

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, Australia, New South Wales, News, Now, Plague

Credits

The Independent and 1 other

  1. The Independent

    ‘The ground is just moving with thousands of mice’: Australia hit by rodent plague

  2. The Guardian

    'You can't escape the smell': mouse plague grows to biblical proportions across eastern Australia

 