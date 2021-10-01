Plain Clothes Officers Will Patrol The Streets In Pairs To ‘Reassure Londoners’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has revealed police officers wearing plain clothes will patrol the streets in pairs in an effort to reassure the city’s residents.
The news comes after it was revealed that former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens abused his power as an officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard by claiming she was being placed under arrest.
Khan announced his decision after being asked what, as a ‘man in power’, he was doing to address the issue of violence against girls and women such as Everard and Sabina Nessa.
Speaking to LBC, Khan said Londoners could expect to see ‘increased visible uniformed presence in those parts of London where we know women and girls suffer more incidents than other parts’, as well as ‘plain clothes officers in at least pairs’.
The mayor noted officers were aware they had a ‘job to reassure Londoners’ after the tragic events that have taken place in recent months, and advised that ‘if anyone is approached by a plain clothes officer by himself and they’re not confident, they should ring the police to get the reassurance, and make a noise’.
Additional measures are also set to involve a probe into how police officers are checked when joining departments.
Khan explained:
The inspectorate is looking again at vetting procedures. [Wayne Couzens] joined Kent Police, then was transferred to the Civil Nuclear Police then was transferred to the Met Police service.
Are their vetting procedures adequate in relation to the way officers join the police but also are transferred between police services?
When it came to the question of whether London is safe for women and girls, Khan acknowledged that their ‘lived experiences’ were different from his own and that the statistics speak for themselves, suggesting they are not safe.
He noted, ‘When you hear the inspectorate of constabulary… use the word “epidemic” to describe violence against women and girls, clearly it isn’t safe for women in this country.’
In order to help bring an end to the violence, Khan stressed the need for a ‘seismic cultural change’ across society, ‘including the police service… and the criminal justice system.’
