Plane Crash Death Toll Reaches 50 After Aircraft Burst Into Flames

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Jul 2021 16:29
Plane Crash Death Toll Reaches 45 After Aircraft Burst Into FlamesPA Images

The death toll of a recent plane crash in the southern Philippines has now reached 50.

The Philippine Air Force’s Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft had been transporting troops from the southern city of Cagayan de Oro city for deployment in Sulu province, when there was a landing mishap on the island of Jolo.

The plane, which had been carrying 90 people, crashed and burst into flames at around 11.30am local time (3.30am GMT), killing at least 50 people.

Sulu plane crash (PA Images)PA Images

Those who lost their lives were mainly military personnel, though three civilians on the ground also died, BBC News reports.

Several dozen people have been injured and are now being treated at a local military hospital.

Although details haven’t been given about how the survivors escaped the burning plane, or what condition they are in, the regional military force, Joint Task Force Sulu, said in a statement:

A number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash.

Speaking at a press conference, armed forces chief Gen Sobejana said:

It missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn’t make it.

Sulu plane crash (PA Images)PA Images

Authorities said there is nothing to indicate this was a purposeful attack, with an investigation due to begin once the rescue operation has been completed.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

