Plane Crash In Milan Kills Eight People On Board

PA Images

A plane has crashed into a building near the Italian city of Milan, killing all eight people on board.

The small private plane reportedly crashed into a vacant two-storey office block in a suburb close to a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town close to Milan. Firefighters rushed to the scene, but were sadly unable to save the six passengers and two crew members.

Advert 10

As per Sky TG24, the plane had been travelling from Milan’s Linate airport to the island of Sardinia. The nationalities of those on board have not yet been confirmed at the time of writing.

As per Reuters, those in the area reportedly heard a blast as the plane crashed into the building, which had been empty due to renovation work.

It’s understood that several vehicles which had been parked along the street caught ablaze, however no further casualties have been reported.

Advert 10

Firefighters could be seen extinguishing the flames of the charred office building, with a thick column of dark smoke visible a number of kilometres away.

Initially, the LaPresse news agency quoted firefighters at the scene as stating that the pilot and all five passengers aboard had been killed. However, LaPresse and other media sources have since reported that there had actually been eight people travelling on the plane, including a boy.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the crash.