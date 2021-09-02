Plane Crashes Into Building In Connecticut

Evacuation efforts are underway in the town of Farmington, Connecticut after a plane crashed into a building today, September 2.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, believed to be a Cessna Citation 560X business jet, reportedly crashed into the Trumpf Medical Systems building on Hyde Road at around 10.00am local time.

Advert 10

The plane had taken off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, Connecticut and was en route to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina.

‘We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd,’ the Farmington Police Department said. ‘Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area.’

Police say there was an issue in the air, before the jet hit the ground and subsequently, the building.

Advert 10

Footage has since surfaced of the incident showing what appears to be a large fire coming from one side of the structure and smoke billowing into the air, with firefighters trying to put out the flames, NBC reports.

The plane was reported to be carrying four people, though there is no information regarding their condition. Police reportedly told WFSB that no Trumpf employees are believed to have been injured.

Advert 10

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are said to be investigating the crash.