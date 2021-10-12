Plane Crashes Into House, Killing Two People

ABC10

Two people have died after a small plane crash-landed in a neighbourhood in San Diego.

The accident took place at around 12.15pm local time on Monday, October 11, when the plane crashed into the neighbourhood in Santee and caused extensive damage.

Identified as a two-engine Cessna C340, the plane is said to have been travelling to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona when it encountered an unknown issue and tried to land at nearby airport.

Witnesses cited by NBC San Diego said the plane clipped a UPS truck that was nearing a stop sign as it came down over the street, after which it slid toward two homes and exploded.

UPS later confirmed one of its drivers died in the crash, saying in a statement to Fox News that it is ‘heartbroken by the loss of [the] employee’ and extending its ‘deepest condolences to his family and friends’.

The statement continued, ‘We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.’

The second victim of the crash was identified as Dr. Sugata Das, who worked for the Yuma Regional Medical Center and is said to have been the pilot of the plane. He was remembered as an ‘outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man’ in a statement from YRMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu, who added that Das ‘leaves a lasting legacy’.

Hear more about the crash below:

Loading…

Impacts of the crash also include the destruction of the home of a newlywed couple, who had finished remodeling the house just one day before the plane came down. Thankfully the couple were both at work at the time of the crash, and their dog was in the care of a family member.

Two other people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, with neighbours reporting their home was struck by the body of the plane. A woman is said to have been rescued through a window after suffering burns to her face, while her husband was rescued from the back garden.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed it is investigating the crash, which Santee Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita described as a ‘brutal scene’.

Donnell Evans, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration, told NBC 7 authorities were yet to determine how many people were on board, though Matsushita said they believe the injuries are ‘nonsurvivable for anyone that was on that plane’.

Matsushita said his team are ‘trying to comb through’ the debris, which extends nearly a block from the point of impact.