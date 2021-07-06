Plane Crashes Into The Sea With 28 Passengers On Board After Vanishing From Radar

PA Images

A plane with 28 people on board has crashed into the sea off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop had been travelling to the northern Kamchatka village of Palana from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky when it vanished off the radar and lost all communication with those on the ground, as per Russia’s emergencies ministry.

It’s understood that there had been 22 passengers and six crew on board at the time of the crash, with Palana village mayor Olga Mokhireva, 42, reported as being among the passengers.

As per the Mirror, the 39-year-old plane got into trouble while preparing to land. The Russian Pacific Fleet was called to assist with the search, as well as a plane and two helicopters.

Speaking before the crash site was discovered, a ministry spokesperson said:

An An-2 plane has disappeared from radar. We are trying to figure out what happened.

Russian emergency services have since located the spot where the plane crashed into the sea, as per the Ria news agency, and rescue teams have reportedly now been deployed to the site.

Valentina Glazova, a spokesperson for the local transport prosecutor’s office, told AFP:

Search and rescue efforts are underway. All that is known at this time, what has been possible to establish, is that communication with the plane was interrupted and it did not land.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this crash.