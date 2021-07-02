Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing In The Ocean Near Hawaii

PA Images

A huge Boeing 737 plane was forced to make an emergency landing off the coast of Hawaii.

Personally, I love flying. I find it very relaxing being more than 30,000ft in the air in a big metal tube, drinking my tiny cup of Cola, eating my oversized Toblerone, probably reading a magazine. Some people are terrified of it, constantly envisaging a Final Destination to die for.

Advert 10

That said, an emergency landing is a terrifying prospect to pretty much anyone, especially if you’re nowhere above land. For two pilots flying towards Honolulu, the ocean became their friend very quickly.

As reported by NBC News, the pilots landed the cargo plane just off the coast of Honolulu, right in the water, after reporting engine trouble. They were soon rescued by the US Coast Guard, and are believed to be unharmed.

‘The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water. According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,’ the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Advert 10

According to Flightradar24, the plane was originally built back in 1975 and was not the Boeing 737 Max, a model which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

‘A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued,’ the tracking site wrote.