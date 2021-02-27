Plastic Surgeon Appears On Court Zoom While In Surgery

Sacramento Superior Court

A plastic surgeon facing a fine for speeding appeared in court via Zoom while in the operating theatre.

Dr Scott Green stunned a California judge when he appeared at his virtual traffic trial in the middle of a surgery.

In stills taken from the trial, Green is seen wearing his surgical scrubs and a mask next to lights above an operating table.

As reported by The Sacramento Bee, the judge was less than impressed and asked to rearrange the trial date as he did not want to put the patient in surgery at risk.

When asked whether he was in an operating room at the time, Green said: ‘I am, sir. Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.’

‘So unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant that’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green? Or should I say Dr Green?’ court commissioner Gary Link asked.

‘I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you’re in the process of operating that I would put on a trial notwithstanding the fact the officer is here today,’ he said.

Green had tried to reassure the judge that another surgeon was carrying out the operation while he was on the call but Link was firm in his decision.

‘I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I’m going to come up with a different date – when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient. Let me see if I can get a different date here,’ the judge said.

Green apologised, adding that surgery doesn’t always go as planned.

‘It happens. We want to keep people healthy, we want to keep them alive. That’s important. I’m concerned about the welfare of the patient based on what I’m seeing,’ Link said, adding that he would reschedule the trial until next month.

Since the incident, the Medical Board of California said it will be conducting a review.

‘The Medical Board of California expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients. The Board is aware of this incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives,’ a spokesperson said.