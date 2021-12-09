Plumber Receives Reward For Finding Stash Of Money Hidden Behind Toilet In Celebrity Preacher’s Church

Alamy/Click2Houston

A plumber has received a handsome reward after making a surprise discovery while on a job at a church in Houston.

Justin Cauley was working at Lakewood Church – the Texas megachurch owned by televangelist Joel Osteen – when he discovered hundreds of envelopes containing cash and checks hidden behind the wall of a toilet.

Advert 10

After calling in to a local radio station last week to report the discovery, he caught the attention of Crime Stoppers Houston, who for several years had been offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who could help solve a $600,000 theft reported by the church in 2014.

Click2Houston

Though the statute of limitations for the case had expired, the non-profit said it felt compelled to give Cauley a reward, with the Houston Police Department saying it believed the find was indeed linked to the 2014 burglary. Cauley this week received $20,000 from the group – roughly the same amount that had been donated to them by Lakewood Church to help solve the case.

‘When we heard that Justin the plumber made the discovery and immediately reported to the supervisor and law enforcement, it dawned on me that the unique gift from Lakewood Church should go to him,’ Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious told The Washington Post. ‘We were excited to do this for him.’

Advert 10

Speaking to 100.3 The Bull, Cauley said he’d discovered around 500 envelopes after they ‘fell out of a wall,’ with 3,000 eventually found hidden inside the church. ‘There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, ‘Oh, wow,” he said. It’s not clear how much money was recovered thanks to the plumber’s discovery.

Alamy

However, Cauley added that he’d been ‘upset’ with the church, after allegedly not hearing from them or Osteen despite reportedly having been invited to attend a service.

In a statement, Lakewood Church spokesperson Jami Schlicher said, ‘we are appreciative of the plumber and we hope he pays the gift forward.’

Advert 10