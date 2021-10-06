Plymouth Shooting: Officers To Be Investigated Over Jake Davison’s Firearm Licence

PA Media/Alamy

Officers with Devon and Cornwall Police will be investigated over the licence given to Jake Davison, the Plymouth gunman who killed five people.

On August 12, the 22-year-old opened fire with a shotgun in the Keyham area of the city, killing his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, before shooting three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee Martyn, 43. He then shot Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66, before killing himself. It was the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010, police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since issued two disciplinary notices to the staff over Davison’s gun licence, however the decision is still being investigated.

IOPC’s regional director David Ford said, ‘Based on the evidence gathered so far, we have now served disciplinary notices on two individuals within the force to advise them their conduct is subject to investigation. The serving of such notices will be kept under review,’ Sky News reports.

The IOPC also released a statement, which reads, ‘The serving of such notices advises individuals that their conduct is subject to investigation, but does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.’

The police faced immediate scrutiny over Davison’s shotgun licence, especially given the weapon had been taken away from him last December following an allegation of assault a few months prior. His licence was restored in July this year, just a month before the shooting.

Alamy

‘After assessment of the referral we have determined we will carry out an independent investigation focusing on Jake Davison’s firearms licensing history and its impact on the tragic events of Thursday August 12,’ Ford previously said.

No investigation was announced for the force’s response to the shooting, but Ford added the IOPC would look for any ‘causal link between the arrival of police and Mr Davison apparently shooting himself’.

