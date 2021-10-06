unilad
Advert

Plymouth Shooting: Officers To Be Investigated Over Jake Davison’s Firearm Licence

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Oct 2021 14:30
Plymouth Shooting: Officers To Be Investigated Over Jake Davison's Firearm LicencePA Media/Alamy

Officers with Devon and Cornwall Police will be investigated over the licence given to Jake Davison, the Plymouth gunman who killed five people.

On August 12, the 22-year-old opened fire with a shotgun in the Keyham area of the city, killing his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, before shooting three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee Martyn, 43. He then shot Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66, before killing himself. It was the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010, police said.

Advert

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since issued two disciplinary notices to the staff over Davison’s gun licence, however the decision is still being investigated.

IOPC’s regional director David Ford said, ‘Based on the evidence gathered so far, we have now served disciplinary notices on two individuals within the force to advise them their conduct is subject to investigation. The serving of such notices will be kept under review,’ Sky News reports.

The IOPC also released a statement, which reads, ‘The serving of such notices advises individuals that their conduct is subject to investigation, but does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.’

Advert

The police faced immediate scrutiny over Davison’s shotgun licence, especially given the weapon had been taken away from him last December following an allegation of assault a few months prior. His licence was restored in July this year, just a month before the shooting.

Five people were killed in the shooting. (Alamy)Alamy

‘After assessment of the referral we have determined we will carry out an independent investigation focusing on Jake Davison’s firearms licensing history and its impact on the tragic events of Thursday August 12,’ Ford previously said.

No investigation was announced for the force’s response to the shooting, but Ford added the IOPC would look for any ‘causal link between the arrival of police and Mr Davison apparently shooting himself’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later
Life

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide
Technology

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’
Film and TV

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’

Squid Game: Fans Share Mind-Bending Theories On How Masked Guards Are Recruited
Film and TV

Squid Game: Fans Share Mind-Bending Theories On How Masked Guards Are Recruited

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, plymouth, Shooting

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Plymouth shootings: Watchdog issues disciplinary notices to two police staff over Jake Davison's licence to own firearm

 