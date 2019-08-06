P!nk’s Manager And Crew Survive Plane Crash In Denmark

Ruptly/PA

Several members of Pink’s crew, including her manager, survived a plane crash in Denmark recently after the plane they were travelling on burst into flames.

The plane had reportedly just touched down in the country last night (August 5) when it burst into flames upon landing at Aurhaus Airport.

According to local media reports, the Walk Me Home singer was not on board the aircraft at the time, and there were fortunately no casualties.

Pink’s manager and members of her tour team were reportedly among the 10 on board the private jet (a Cessna 560XL) which crashed, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The plane had just touched down from Oslo, Norway, where the 39-year-old singer had played a show that night at the Telenor Arena on her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told the Norwegian newspaper VG, as per CBS News:

Pink was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK.

The singer is still scheduled to perform on Wednesday night (August 7) at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark.

According to East Jutland Police, all 10 people on board were rescued and nobody was injured in the incident, with the fire department putting out the fire shortly after it started. Each person was then taken to a hotel, where they are currently still staying.

Of those 10 people, seven were passengers (four US citizens, two Australian nationals, and one British national) and three were crew members (an Australian pilot, a German pilot, and a German flight attendant).

Police confirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been notified of the accident, with the Accident Investigation Board now beginning to investigate the incident more closely.

As of yet, officials have not commented on the cause or circumstances of the accident, and so it is not yet known how the crash happened – although the plane reportedly caught fire as it was making its final descent at 12:38 AM.

The singer is yet to confirm the news on social media, although she recently called out Donald Trump for his handling of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Pink slammed the president for the terror attacks, which she said were ‘stoked and influenced by the daily hateful and irresponsible rhetoric’.

Pink is continuing her world tour as planned tomorrow night (August 7) in Denmark.

