Police Accidentally Kill Bystander Who Fatally Shot Gunman Who Had Killed A Cop
Colorado police officers accidentally killed a man who had fatally shot a gunman who had already killed a police officer.
On Monday, June 21, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke shot and killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley as he responded to a report of a suspicious person. Following the incident, Troyke was cornered and shot by Arvada citizen Johnny Hurley in what many are describing as a heroic act.
But further tragedy struck when Hurley was shot and killed by a responding police officer.
Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said in a video message that Hurley ‘undoubtedly saved many lives Monday afternoon’. It was also reported that a document detailing Troyke’s intent to kill was found at the gunman’s apartment. The document is said to have read, ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers. We the people were never your enemy, but we are now.’
Store owner Steven Cohen explained what he witnessed as the incident unfolded:
John and another unknown customer unrelated to John went out of the open door toward the square with clear intent to eliminate the threat.
While the unknown customer turned left to assess the situation without pulling out a weapon, John ran quickly without hesitation straight toward the shooter.
When officers arrived at the scene, Hurley was reportedly holding Troyke’s gun. As a result, they fatally shot Hurley.
Codi Groszkiewicz, a waitress at Schoolhouse Kitchen and Libations, told CBS Denver about Hurley’s bravery:
He will forever be in my heart for what he did because, like I said, we don’t know what would have happened to any of us… He risked everything that he possibly could to go out there and for us and it’s the most selfless, bravest thing I’ve ever witnessed.
The Arvada Police Department have expressed their regret for the incident and stated, ‘Our police department and our community’s view of Mr Hurley and his actions are heroic.’
The department has also posted a link to a GoFundMe page to help Hurley’s family.
