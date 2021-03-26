Police Admit No Officers Broke Bones At Kill The Bill Protest After Claiming They Did

PA Images

Avon and Somerset Police has admitted that none of its officers sustained broken bones at last weekend’s Kill The Bill Protest.

Violence erupted on Sunday, March 21, during the protest which initially started off as peaceful, but some protestors took to attacking Bristol police station and set several vehicles on fire.

Advert 10

The protest came in the wake of the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is being described as a ‘mammoth piece of legislation’ which would grant the police the powers to impose a start and finishing time and set noise limits on protests consisting of one person or more.

PA

At the time of the protest last week it was reported that two officers had sustained ‘serious injuries’ including broken arms and ribs as a result of Sunday’s violence. This news was widely covered across the UK.

Chairman of the Avon and Somerset Police Federation Andy Roebuck said of the protest:

Advert 10

Disgusting scenes in Bristol by a mob of animals who are injuring police officers, members of the public and damaging property. Avon and Somerset Police Federation are attending stations to support officers. We have officers with suspected broken arms and ribs. This is so wrong.

However, it’s since come to light that no police officers actually sustained any broken bones.

PA Images

In an investigation update posted on the Avon and Somerset Police Federation’s website on Wednesday, March 24, it was stated that the two officers with ‘confirmed broken bones’ hadn’t broken anything.

Advert 10

Part of the update read, ‘Officers and staff are making clear progress as they continue to investigate violent disorder which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday. Two further people, a 20-year-old man and a man currently refusing to provide details, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are in custody. This brings the total number of arrests so far to nine.’

It continued:

In addition, we are now investigating assaults on 40 officers and one member of the media. Thankfully following a full medical assessment of the two officers taken to hospital, neither were found to have suffered confirmed broken bones.

PA

Advert 10

Kevin Blowe, the coordinator of Netpol, which campaigns around the policing of protest, has since expressed concerns that the police have been ‘trying to sell the case’.

He said to The Guardian about the alleged injuries, ‘It does raise concerns that Avon and Somerset [police] may have been trying to sell the case not only for their operation on the night, but for what happens next. Bristol is geared up for raids on homes.’

In light of last weekend’s protest, police have created a dedicated form for members of the public to submit footage and information of those involved in Sunday’s violence. As of Wednesday, they claimed to have already received over 200 submissions.