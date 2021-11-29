Police Arrest Couple Who Escaped Quarantine Hotel

Alamy

Dutch police have reportedly arrested a couple who escaped from a quarantine hotel.

The couple were detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Sunday, November 28, with the man and woman having been on a plane that was about to fly to Spain.

The Spanish man and Portuguese woman have now been handed over to the Netherlands’ health service, and could be prosecuted for violating Dutch quarantine rules, as per Dutch publication, De Telegraaf.

A spokesperson has stated that this incident concerns a hotel in the Kennemerland region where people who’ve tested positive for the virus after having travelled over from South Africa are kept in isolation.

Private security guards at the hotel make sure isolation rules are complied with, while officers from the national police force and The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee make sure only those permitted to enter the hotel may do so.

As reported by Het Parool, the couple left the quarantine hotel at approximately 6.00pm, after which point the Marechaussee was contacted.

They were arrested shortly afterwards while onboard the plane, and were said to comply ‘almost silently and without violence’.

This news comes a week after 13 people arriving in Amsterdam off two separate flights from South Africa tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

These 13 individuals are among a total of 61 passengers who received positive results for coronavirus, as reported by BBC News. At the time of writing, it is not known whether or not the couple who have been detained were part of this passenger group.

Later on today (November 29), G7 ministers will hold an emergency meeting regarding the new strain, with experts still working to establish the threat posed by this variant.

First detected in South Africa, a number of countries are now taking swift action to keep the spread of the variant contained, with the US, UK, Canada and Brazil being among several countries to have introduced travel restrictions in response.

As of tomorrow (November 30), face coverings will be mandatory in shops and on public transport across England, while tighter rules will be enforced on those arriving from overseas.