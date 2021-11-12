Police Audio From Astroworld Reveals Moment Cops Wanted To Stop Concert While Travis Scott Performed

Alamy

Newly released police audio has revealed the moment authorities realized the crowd at Astroworld was out of control and the concert needed to be shut down.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival was supposed to take place over two days, but tragedy struck on the first day, November 5, as a crowd surge occurred and nine people died. The cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

Accounts from the scene describe a hectic atmosphere with people cramming at the front of the stage during Scott’s performance. Now with the release of police audio, the perspective of the authorities has been revealed.

According to the accounts from the police audio that was obtained by the Houston Chronicle, the festival was out of control one-minute into Scott’s set, which was supposed to last for one-hour. A Houston police officer noticed something was wrong at the start and radioed in what was taking place in front of the main stage.

‘Looks like folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing-type injuries,’ a police officer can be heard saying in the audio at 9:21pm. ‘Seems like the crowd is compressing on itself.’

Moments later another officer described what he was seeing at the medical tent. ‘I’m at the medical tent,’ the officer said over the radio at 9:30pm. ‘There’s a lot of people trampled and they’re passed out at the front stage.’

The crowd surge allegedly continued to get worse, with one officer describing that it was not safe for an officer to attempt to go into the crowd: ‘that crowd is super thick, super dense. if you go in there, this could possibly turn into an officer rescue situation.’

Moments later another officer revealed that reports were coming in from the chaos: ‘we’re getting multiple reports of people getting injured. We have another report of cardiac situation with CPR by the stage.’

The situation apparently only got worse from there and a police officer radioed with concern for crowd safety, saying the show should be stopped: ‘they have to stop the show because there’s people trampled… they’re not breathing.’

According to reports, Scott was allegedly allowed to continue performing 40-minutes after the chaos was reported.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing 150 alleged Astroworld victim, described how the festival was out of control much earlier in the day and authorities had requested riot gear:

These logs demonstrate that as early as 10 am in the morning, security had lost control of the crowd. Things got progressively worse as the day progressed. The organizers, promoters, security, medical staff, and performers had ample opportunity—literally hours of notice—to cancel the concert before anyone was injured. This is criminal.

According to logs from the fire department, the festival gates had been breached at 10:15am. Along with the 90 lawsuits that have been filed, authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.