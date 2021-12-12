Police Called To Investigate House Of Commons Rape Claim

Alamy

A House of Commons worker reported an alleged rape on parliament grounds to the Metropolitan Police last year, it’s been revealed.

The claim reportedly concerned an alleged assault on an anonymous employee who worked for an MP. Further details about the timing of the alleged incident are unclear.

Advert 10

Scotland Yard confirmed to the Mail On Sunday that it had received a report of an alleged rape that occurred within the grounds of the parliamentary estate in Westminster, but added that after a preliminary review by officers a formal investigation was ultimately not launched due to ‘insufficient evidence.’

Alamy

Jenny Symonds, chair of the GMB union branch representing MP’s staff, said of the allegation ‘we are horrified to hear another rape has been reported on the parliamentary estate, ‘while also criticising the lack of a full investigation, saying the police’s approach did not provide ‘reassurance that this case or victim has been dealt with fully.’

The report comes days after Conservative MP Kate Griffiths waived her right to anonymity to make public a recent court judgement that found she had been raped by her husband, former Cabinet minister Andrew Griffiths.

Advert 10

Griffiths told the Mail that she supported the publication of the findings to support other victims of domestic violence, claiming that to keep the judgement private would have been ‘failing every victim of abuse who placed their trust in me.’

Alamy

Several former parliamentary workers have spoken out about a culture of bullying and harassment within the commons, with one former staffer telling Insider that she felt ‘completely alienated’ after coming forward to report her own experiences.

‘Whenever I experienced sexual harassment, I never took it further. I never reported it officially because I did not — and still wouldn’t — trust the systems that existed, or rather didn’t exist,’ former Parliamentary staffer Tara O’Reilly said.

Advert 10

Earlier this year another Conservative MP, Rob Roberts, had the whip suspended by his party after an independent investigation concluded that he had carried out acts of sexual misconduct, including sexually harassing one of his Parliamentary interns.