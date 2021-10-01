Police Catch ‘Evil’ Rooster After It Attacks Residents And Terrorises Neighbourhood

Alamy/NBC 4 New York

Police say they’ve apprehended the prime suspect in a string of vicious attacks that left residents in a New York neighbourhood fearing for their safety.

Footage taken in Jamaica, Queens shows an officer corralling a giant rooster and returning it to its owners home, after a resident reported having been injured by the beast a day earlier.

Leon Suseran claimed that he had been walking down 169th street on Thursday, September 30, when he was targeted in a pecking attack by the bird, which left him bloodied and in shock at the viciousness of the attack.

‘[I was] just usually walking to head to my bus to go to work, and I felt a peck on my left hand,’ he said, adding, ‘this thing kept coming, so vicious, almost evil … blood was gushing, and I was trying to apply pressure to it and it kept charging at me.’

What’s more, Suseran claims that his assault was not an isolated incident, with the rooster in question reportedly having gained a reputation in recent years for harassing local residents.

‘My neighbor got attacked in June, bit her ankle…they roam the streets, and residents need to be on the lookout,’ Suseran told NBC 4, while another neighbour asked about the incident said ‘I’ve heard kids can’t ride scooters, you can’t walk freely. You’ve got to be careful now of a rooster.’

Suseran said that he’s been given a tetanus shot and put on antibiotics and that he’s filed a complaint about the bird with the Department of Health. Keeping roosters as pets is illegal in New York City.

The bird was reportedly returned to an address that neighbours claimed kept the animal along with a number of chickens, however, the owner reportedly was not available to comment on the attack.

