Police Chief ‘Disappointed’ As Katie Price’s Drink-Driving Sentence Won’t Be Appealed

Police have expressed their disappointment after news emerged that Katie Price’s drink-driving sentence won’t be appealed.

The former glamour model pleaded guilty to drink-driving whilst disqualified, as well as well driving without insurance after crashing her BMW X5 in West Sussex last September.

Because of a legal loophole, Price received a 16-week suspended prison sentence with a requirement to attend a £6,800-a-week rehab centre. Her two-year driving ban has also been kept, and she’s been ordered to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

However, the 43-year-old was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and also tested positive for cocaine after the crash. Subsequently, the sentence she received on December 15 has been widely criticised for its perceived leniency, with Sussex Police among those calling for further punishment.

The police had 28 days from the initial sentence to decide whether to appeal the judgement, however The Daily Mirror now reports that they’ve concluded that it won’t be possible.

A spokesman said, ‘Following a detailed review by Sussex Police, it was concluded that there are no legal grounds for Sussex Police to appeal the sentence imposed.

‘This is disappointing. We remain absolutely committed to pursuing and preventing irresponsible driving behaviour which puts the safety of everyone on our roads at risk.’

They had previously been more bullish about their intentions to appeal on the original date of her sentence when James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police, released a statement confirming that they were looking to appeal.

It read, ‘Today’s sentencing, as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars.

‘Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family. We are now exploring whether we can appeal this sentence.’

It looks now though like the red tape involved means it won’t be feasible.