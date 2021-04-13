Police Chief Says Cop Who Shot And Killed Daunte Wright Was Trying To Tase Him

PA Images/Katie Wright

Police Chief Tim Gannon has stated that the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright had been trying to tase him.

Chief Gannon told reporters that Daunte, 20, had been fatally shot after the officer in question mistakenly drew her gun while trying to use a taser, describing the shooting as being the result of an ‘accidental discharge’.

Advert 10

The officer who shot Daunte has been named as Kim Potter, an officer employed by the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She has now been placed on administrative leave, however Gannon has not said whether or not she will be fired.

You can find out more in the following segment from the press conference, broadcast by WPRI:

Loading…

Bodycam footage released at the press conference sees Potter shouting, ‘I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!’.

Advert 10

Potter can then be seen drawing her weapon after Daunte breaks free from officers outside his vehicle and gets back behind the wheel.

After a single shot is fired from her handgun, Daunte’s car speeds away, and the Potter is heard exclaiming, ‘Holy [expletive]! I shot him’.

Gannon said:

[It] is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet. This appears to me from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.

Advert 10

PA Images

Daunte then proceeded to drive for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As per the Associated Press, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has described the shooting as ‘deeply tragic’ and has called for Potter to be fired.

Elliott said:

Advert 10

We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is done and our communities are made whole.

Daunte died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities have said that a female passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, has said the passenger was Daunte’s girlfriend.

Advert 10

Daunte’s death has sparked protests throughout the city, with the shooting happening just 10 miles away from where George Floyd was killed last year.