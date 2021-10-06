Police Confirm Number Of Victims And Suspect Involved In Shooting At Texas High School

NBCDFW

Police have confirmed the number of victims and have identified the suspect involved in a shooting at a Texas high school.

Early reports stated that ‘multiple’ people were injured at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas after a shooting took place. The school went into lockdown and a number of local and federal agencies swarmed the building to neutralize the situation.

While it was initially reported that two people were injured, authorities have confirmed the number of victims has grown to four people injured and a suspect has been identified.

According to Arlington Police Department Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, at 9:15 am local time police were alerted to a shooting that took place on the second floor of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Four victims have been confirmed by police. One of the victims had minor injuries and refused treatment, while the other three victims were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time. One victim is reportedly a teacher.

Agencies then quickly searched the school and once the threat was neutralized they began to evacuate students.

According to Kolbye, the cause of the incident stemmed from a fight that broke out inside a classroom. The shooting reportedly took place inside that classroom.

A suspect is wanted in connection to the shooting who fled the school. Apparently he drove off the campus and was driving in the area. The suspect is Timothy George Simpkins, age 18. He was seen leaving the school while driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger. He is considered armed and dangerous.

About three hours after the school shooting, US Marshalls of the Fugitive Task Force surrounded a local home with guns drawn. The home is approximately one mile away from the school, but authorities could not confirm if the suspect was inside.

According to an update from authorities, Simpkins is now in police custody after a lengthy search throughout the area.

Police also shared that they found a 45 caliber handgun that was located in the streets of Grand Prairie. Authorities investigating the incident will now run ballistics on the gun to confirm it was used in today’s shooting.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a gun.