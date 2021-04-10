Police Criticised For Lack Of Response To Prince Philip Mourners Compared To Sarah Everard Vigil

PA

The Metropolitan Police force is facing backlash on social media for a lack of response to Prince Philip mourners in comparison to police turnout at a vigil following Sarah Everard’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle yesterday morning, April 9. Announcing his death, Buckingham Palace said: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband.’

‘The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,’ the Palace said.

Following the announcement, mourners have gathered outside London’s Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late Prince.

Pictures posted on social media of crowds gathering to pay their respects show a notable lack of police presence.

Tom Hardwood, a journalist at the scene, wrote on Twitter: ‘Crowds being told to observe social distancing, lay [flowers], take photos, and then move on. Security are anticipating a large flow of people as the day goes on.’

Responding to the tweet, one person said: ‘They could have said the same at the vigil for Sarah Everard.’

Last month, the Metropolitan police faced criticism after photos and footage showed officers shoving women and pinning them to the ground. Police officers were also seen handcuffing women and leading them away. Police later confirmed four arrests were made at the vigil to ‘protect people’s safety’.

One person who noted the difference in the police’s approach outside Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s OK really. Crowds outside Buckingham Palace and police not dragging them away is absolutely OK. It’s all a natural outpouring of grief after all. Oh wait…the Sarah Everard vigil was a natural outpouring of grief too….’

Another, who posted a side-by-side comparison of people outside the palace with a woman being arrested at the vigil last month, wrote: ‘Can’t help but compare how Police are treating people mourning outside of Buckingham Palace vs mourners at the Sarah Everard vigil.’

