Police Departments Giving Out Gift Cards Instead Of Tickets For Broken Tail Lights

Police departments in the US are making it easier for drivers to fix broken lights by handing out auto parts gift cards instead of tickets.

Previously, drivers may have claimed a lack of money or time to fix broken head or tail lights, but now officers are hoping the use of gift cards will ensure they have no excuses to repair the equipment and help people stay safe on the road.

Police in Denver have become the latest members of the force to replace the use of citations after a growing number of law enforcement agencies in Minnesota signed up to a similar scheme, named ‘Lights On!’, following its establishment in 2017.

Advance Auto Parts has supplied Denver police with a number of $25 gift cards that officers can use at their discretion when pulling over a driver for an equipment infraction, KDVR reported, per KIRO 7 News.

Commenting on the initiative, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said: ‘Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities.’

Meanwhile, Lights On!, which gives officers the option to hand out free repair vouchers, has expanded to more than 100 agencies in Minnesota as well as partnering with departments in Kansas, New York, Tennessee and Iowa, the Star Tribune reports.

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said there is an ‘urgency in law enforcement for this program’ as an ‘overwhelming amount of officers want to do the right thing’, and Lights On! allows police to ‘bridge the gap’.

The scheme has allowed Minnesota residents to fix more than 4,000 light bulbs since 2017, with the vouchers redeemable at nearly 150 auto shops.

Don Samuels, who leads the nonprofit that started the program, said recipients often show up to shops with tears in their eyes, expressing their gratefulness for the help.