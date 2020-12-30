unilad
Police Dog Uncovers Storage Unit Full Of Drugs In Ohio

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Dec 2020 15:32
An investigation is underway after a police K9 successfully tracked down a storage unit full of drugs in Tallmadge, Ohio.

German Shepherd Kato was taken to the storage unit after a traffic stop in Illinois led Tallmadge Police to the location.

After the sniffer dog alerted officers to the fact there were drugs inside the unit, they obtained a search warrant from a judge and discovered 128 pounds of marijuana and 508 containers of THC edibles.

‘Last week, a traffic stop in Illinois led officers to a storage unit in Tallmadge. K9 Kato was taken to the location where he alerted to a storage unit indicating that there were narcotics inside,’ Tallmadge Police wrote on Facebook.

‘With the assistance of K9 Kato, officers were able to get a search warrant. Inside the unit 128 lbs of marijuana and 508 containers of THC edibles were located.’

Kato has been with the force for two years now alongside his handler, Officer Corzine, helping the force to sniff out narcotics and fight crime.

He has been hailed as a hero for his help with the big bust, and the force says he ‘looks forward to going to work every day and protecting the people of Tallmadge’.

‘When Kato is not at work he loves playing with his ball and being with his family,’ the Facebook post added.

While marijuana is now legal in many parts of the United States, cannabis for recreational use is still illegal in the state of Ohio.

