Police Excavate Cafe In Search For Potential Teenage Murder Victim Of Fred West

Police are digging up a cafe where a teenager worked in 1968, as it is feared they were abducted and murdered by serial killer Fred West.

Fred West was an English serial killer who committed a minimum of twelve murders between 1967 and 1987. The convicted murderer killed at least eight women as part of his own sexual gratification that included rape, torture and mutilation. This included the killing of his own daughter in 1987.

Police officers are now digging up a Gloucester eaterie that was called ‘The Pop In’ in 1968 (now called the ‘Clean Plate’), in an effort to find the body of 15-year-old school-girl Mary Bastholm who worked there. The girl was last seen waiting for a bus so she could go and see her boyfriend. It is now believed that West abducted her while she was waiting.

After Mary Bastholm disappeared, West was employed to concrete the cellar floor of the cafe where she worked. This has led to an investigation, as it is believed that he may have used this opportunity to discard the evidence of the murder of the girl, LBC reports.

Specialist officers from Gloucestershire Police are now digging in the cafe’s basement and using technology to scan the floor for human remains. It is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the unsolved case that has been ongoing for over 50 years.

Speaking about the new dig, Gloucestershire police stated:

Police activity will be taking place at a location in Gloucester for a number of weeks following a recent discovery. On Friday 7 May officers were called to a café in Southgate Street by a production company filming a documentary. They reported how they had found possible evidence to suggest a body could be buried within the property. Detectives attended and the Major Crime Investigation Team has deemed that further assessments are required in order to determine whether an excavation is necessary.

Fred West confessed to the charges of murder before he died in prison in 1995. However, Mary Bastholm was not part of these cases and as a result, her family have never found what happened to her. In response, to this new investigation, a liaison officer is with the family of Bastholm to provide support.

Miss Bastholm’s family have previously pleaded with Fred West’s wife Rose West for information. However, Rose West has insisted that she was not guilty of helping her husband kill, torture and assault his victims despite being found guilty of such crimes.

Hopefully, this new search will be able to give the family answers.