Police Fight Off Anti-Vaxx Mob Attempting To Storm BBC Studio

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Aug 2021 15:06
Police Fight Off Anti-Vaxx Mob Attempting To Storm BBC Studio@Chrissy_2697/Twitter

Police officers have been forced to fight off an anti-vaxx mob attempting to storm the BBC Television Centre in West London.

Viral footage shows the mob attempting to break into the building in White City, pushed back by officers at the scene.

Those in the crowd could be heard chanting ‘shame on you’, apparently having gathered to protest against child vaccinations and vaccine passports.

Twitter user and vlogger Paul Brown, who uploaded footage of the mob, tweeted:

Official Voice protesters try storming the BBC studios at White City but them come up against a heavy police presence.

They are protesting against vaccine passports and vaccine for kids.

In a previous tweet, Brown claimed there were 500 ‘Official Voice’ protesters demonstrating at Shepherds Bush, with the goal of the day being ‘to take over a key London Building’.

According to its social media pages, Official Voice is a London-based protest organisation described by members as ‘a collective forum of like minded truth seekers utilising the power of social media as a mouth peace [sic]’.

In an Instagram post uploaded last week, Official Voice told followers to ‘be ready’ for an event in London on August 9, declaring, ‘The media is the problem. The lies will end’.

In another post about the event, the group spoke of plans to target ‘places that don’t disrupt the general public but affect the elites pockets and their world’.

A Met Police spokesperson said, as per The Independent:

We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.

A spokesperson for the BBC told The Independent the corporation does not give comment on matters related to security.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

