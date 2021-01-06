Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds

JoshuaPatash/Twitter

Video footage shows police officers allowing protesters onto the grounds of the US Capitol, despite the escalating situation inside the building.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows Trump supporters cheer in delight as barricades are removed and they are allowed to progress onto the site.

‘Police are squabbling with protesters … and they just breached the Capitol again,’ the video-maker can be heard saying.

Another video from outside the building shows two Trump supporters recreating the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May 2020.

In the footage, a Trump supporter, donning a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap is seen with his knee on the neck of another man, who is laying across the steps of National Capitol City Church.

President Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Priebus has branded the rioters as ‘domestic terrorists’.

‘Many of these folks are nothing but domestic terrorists,’ he tweeted.

‘And many are criminals and trouble makers all acting in a manner opposite of patriotism. These violent people have no respect for democracy. Pure insanity and disgusting,’ he said.

Elsewhere inside the grounds, a separate video shows what appears to be a US Capitol police officer taking selfies with protesters.

Posted by Twitter user, Timothy Burke, the video shows a member of law enforcement, in full uniform, posing for pictures with a protester.

‘Cops are taking selfies with terrorists,’ he wrote.

His uniform indicates that he is a member of the US Capitol police force, however there is also speculation that he may be a protester dressed as an officer.

In what a former DC police chief described as the closest to a coup attempt the US has ever seen, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol shortly after today’s ‘Save America’ rally.

Trump encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

Astonishing images taken from inside the building show rioters inside the Senate chamber. As protesters clashed with law enforcement officials, violence quickly ensued. One woman is now in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

In a televised address, President-elect Joe Biden has called on Trump to appear live on national television to put an end to the riots.

‘At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,’ he urged.

‘I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,’ he said.