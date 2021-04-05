unilad
Police Find Body While Searching For Missing Student Richard Okorogheye

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Apr 2021 19:59
Police officers looking for missing student Richard Okorogheye have discovered the body of a man in a pond in Epping Forest, Essex.

Enquiries are reportedly now under way to identify the body. Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and are being kept updated with the latest developments.

Officers remain the scene and inquiries into the case are continuing.

The 19-year-old Oxford Brookes student has not been seen by family members since March 22, after leaving his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London. He was reported missing two days later.

Speaking with Sky News after his disappearance, Richard’s mother, Evidence Joel, stated that he had been ‘struggling to cope’ with shielding during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s understood Richard had been shielding since March 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, on account of his sickle cell disease. Richard had told his mum that he had been planning to visit a friend.

Ms Joel said at the time:

It’s my baby, it’s my treasure. He’s my oxygen, he’s my crown. He’s everything to me, he’s the reason why I live, the reason I exist.

Right now I’m empty, there is nothing to look forward to. He’s taken my breath away from me.

It’s understood there has not been any activity on Richard’s mobile phone since his disappearance.

Police began searching Epping Forest after CCTV footage showed Okorogheye walking towards the forest at 12.39am on March 23.

In a press release, it was said that detectives were working around the clock to retrace Richard’s steps, searching around and inside the forest, as well as conducting door-to-door enquiries.

Officers and police dogs had been searching the forest for a fifth day when they discovered the body on the afternoon of Monday, April 5.

Those with you any information about the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye are advised to contact police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134. In an emergency please call 999.

Information can also be given via the charity Missing People.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

