Police In Thailand Have To Wake Thief Up After He Falls Asleep While Robbing House

tnewssurin/Facebook

A policeman in Thailand didn’t have to venture far to find the burglar who tried to rob his house – he fell asleep in one of the bedrooms.

Sakda Jeamprasert was woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of the air conditioning coming from his daughter’s room.

Advert 10

While on a normal day, this wouldn’t have caused him to get up and out of bed, his daughter had been out of town for a number of days.

To his surprise, he entered her room to find a topless man asleep in her bed.

Kom Chad Luek

As per a video obtained by Thai newspaper Kom Chad Luek, the police officer is heard shouting at the man, waking him up out of his sleep. The man props his head up, looking around in confusion, as the reality of what has happened sinks in.

Advert 10

The suspect, Athit Kin Khun Thud, allegedly had made his way into the home with the intention to commit burglary but grew tired.

He had turned on the air conditioning and planned to have a short nap, but ended up sleeping for much longer.

Though he didn’t steal anything, Thud was still charged with breaking and entering the property.

Kom Chad Luek

Advert 10

It is not the first time a thief has fallen asleep after taking a rest in an air-conditioned room.

In September 2020, a 21-year-old man who broke into a home in India’s East Godavari district fell asleep under the bed of the man he was trying to rob.

The burglar, who was only named as Babu by The News Minute, had carefully planned the theft, studying the homeowner’s daily routine and making note of where he stores his cash.

Babu had entered Satti Venkat Reddy’s house at around 4am on September 12, and decided to take a short nap in Reddy’s air-conditioned bedroom.

Advert 10

Pixabay

‘When our colleagues went there, [Babu] locked himself up in the room. After persuading him for a few minutes, he was detained,’ a police officer who attended the scene told the publication.

‘He told us that he was tired and since the air conditioner was also on, he could not resist the sleep,’ the policeman added.

Officials said Babu was not a professional thief, but had accumulated a number of debts and had planned the robbery to pay them off.

Advert 10

‘He thought that he would get out of the mess if he just committed a theft. He saw that the petrol bunk owner took his daily collection home before depositing it in the bank, so he followed him and attempted to steal the money from him,’ police said.