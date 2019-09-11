Police Hunt Guy For Meth Possession And He Looks Exactly Like Walter White

Galesburg Police Department/AMC

With El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie all set to come knocking at your local cinema, attention has turned once again to the most iconic protagonist turned antagonist in TV history, and whether or not he will make an appearance.

Walter White was last seen dead and surrounded by his beloved laboratory equipment; his meth cooking knowledge passed down to his student, Jesse. While many insist we ‘never saw the body bag’, I for one have long been set in the camp that Walter will only reappear in flashbacks, if at all.

However, a recent mugshot from the Galesburg Police Department would appear – on first look at least – to suggest Heisenberg is alive and well and up to his old tricks in Illinois. Perhaps starting his own spin-off show in the vein of Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad fans couldn’t believe their eyes when the Galesburg Police Department released a mugshot via their Facebook page which showed a man wanted for a parole violation in relation to meth possession.

Wanted man Todd W. Barrick Jr. looks eerily like the Albuquerque chemistry teacher turned meth cook, sporting the classic bald head and goatee combo while donning square glasses and a white tank top. Whether or not he was wearing Y-fronts on his bottom half has not been specified.

To make matters even more uncanny, Barrick Jr. is 50 years old; the very same age Walter was when the action kicked off. It is however unlikely the officers are looking to spell his name out in bacon for him as a belated birthday treat.

It’s safe to say fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for this individual. One person enquired, ‘Have you tried Albuquerque? Perhaps at Los Pollos Hermanos’ while another joked, ‘Well, I guess we have a spoiler for the Breaking Bad movie…’

Galesburg Police Department

As of the afternoon of Monday, September 9, Galesburg Police have stated Barrick is still at-large, as reported by KWQC.

Those with any information regarding his whereabouts can contact Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will reach UK cinemas as of October 11, 2019.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]