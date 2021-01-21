Police Hunting For Man Who Stole $200K From Armoured Truck Drive

Police Hunting For Man Who Stole $200K From Armoured Truck Driver DCPI

Law enforcement officials are searching for a thief who snatched $200,000 (£145,000) from an armoured truck driver in New York City, yesterday, January 20.

A truck driver, who works for private security firm Brink’s was unloading the sack of money from the vehicle when he was attacked by the suspect.

Authorities said the man pushed the driver and took off with the money, moments before the cash was supposed to be taken into a nearby bank.

A video released by investigators shows a man, wearing a navy blue top, grey sweatpants and a black hat and mask that conceal his identity, running away from the scene.

PA

Police said he is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and around 160 pounds.

It is not the first time Brink’s has been targeted by thieves.

Also this month, two armed suspects held a driver at gunpoint in Alabama while they ransacked his truck for money.

A police officer who was called to the scene, Ryan Blakely, said the suspects ‘took a large sum of money and fled the scene in a blue four-door passenger vehicle’.

MPD

The resulting investigation revealed that Jonah Bessard, the Brink’s driver, was directly tied to the crime.

The two suspects were revealed as Jonah’s brother, Isaiah, and his girlfriend, Sierra Overton. The trio is charged with conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property.

According to police records, Jonah intentionally placed bags containing the largest amount of money inside a passenger area of the truck on the morning of the robbery.

As his girlfriend and brother fled the scene, Jonah allegedly ‘pointed his firearm in the direction of a suspect armed with the AR-style rifle’ before lowering his aim and firing in a direction away from the pair.

It is thought that a total of $500,000 was stolen from the truck, but so far only $120,470 has been recovered.