Police Hunting For Thief Who Stole €3m Worth Of Jewels Before Escaping On Scooter

A thief has stolen millions of euros-worth of jewels in Paris and managed to escape from the scene on an electric scooter.

French police are now searching for the thief, who is believed to have taken jewels worth between €2m and €3m (£1.7m and £2.55m).

The jewels were taken from exclusive Paris store Chaumet, and managed to make a get away on an electric scooter before police reached the scene.

Not only this, but the thief reportedly threatened staff at the Chaumet jewellers, which is located near the Champs-Élysées, before scooting off. CCTV has shown the thief to have grey-hair, wearing a light-grey suit, white shirt and tie.

He was filmed arriving at the store on Tuesday, July 27, at 5.10pm, before leaving shortly afterwards with a white bag of jewels and gems. He then made his getaway on a green electric scooter that he had parked outside.

The staff of the jewellers told police the man had at first pretended to be a customer and that he requested to see different items of their expensive jewellery collection, before he then pulled out a knife, though there are no reports of any injuries from the incident.

The jewellers has, however, been robbed before. The shop, founded in 1780 and most famous for its flagship store near the Ritz Hotel on the Place Vendome, was robbed in 2009. €1.9m worth of precious stones were stolen in the incident.

Jeanne d’Hauteseer, the mayor of Paris’ 8th arrondissement where the most recent robbery occurred, said the event was ‘mind-boggling, daring, unprecedented and regrettable’.

Police believe the thief got away with a ‘monumental’ haul, Le Parisien reports.

Potential witnesses to the crime told Le Parisien they did not hear or see anything. It is reported that they were instead distracted by the appearance of actor and martial arts specialist Jean-Claude Van Damme at a nearby opticians.

The French police’s BRB anti-robbery unit is now in charge of the investigation, The Guardian reports.