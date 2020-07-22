Police Hunting Guy Who Casually Stole Massive 3ft Dildo From Las Vegas Sex Shop

Police Hunting Guy Who Casually Stole Massive 3ft Dildo From Sex Shop Deja Vu Love Boutique

Police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who brazenly stole a three-foot-tall dildo, nicknamed Moby Dick, from a sex shop in Las Vegas.

Advert

I can’t say I’ve ever looked around my house and thought ‘you know what’s missing? A three-foot penis statue.’ Apparently someone has, though, and they wanted it so much they were willing to break the law to get it.

The crime took place at the Deja Vu Love Boutique in Las Vegas, a store which boasts ‘the sexiest lingerie and naughtiest toys to make a night that you and your lover won’t forget.’

Take a look at the CCTV footage below:

Advert

The footage, caught on July 14, shows a man dressed in black and wearing a cap and face mask enter the store before making his way over to the giant dildo, which was sitting innocently on the shop floor.

Without hesitation, the thief picked up the penis, which is said to weigh 18kg (40lbs), put it over his shoulder and walked straight towards the exit.

According to a police report cited by TMZ, the man proceeded to cram the phallus into a white car, which appeared to be similar to a Dodge Caliber, and made a clean getaway.

Man stealing 3-ft dildo Deja Vu Love Boutique

It’s unclear whether staff at Deja Vu Love Boutique saw the crime unfold or attempted to chase the man, but one employee, Laura, told HuffPost he ‘just picked it up and walked out with it’.

At three-foot tall and 18kg, this obviously isn’t your average dildo, and it has been given the name ‘Moby Dick’ in honour of its grandeur. The penis statue costs $1,200, so it seems the thief has expensive taste.

The sex shop shared the CCTV footage in the hopes of identifying the man, and staff are even offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the dildo – which is a great deal, considering the claimant could then buy Moby Dick and have money to spare.

Man stealing 3-ft dildo Deja Vu Love Boutique

Advert

A spokesperson for the store told LADbible:

Sadly, the pandemic has encouraged even the scummiest of scumbags to steal the strangest products from innocent businesses. This landmark item in our store is worth nearly $2,000, so if you happen to see a 3-foot penis sitting around, please turn in the 6-foot tall dick who stole it.

Hopefully Moby Dick will soon be found and returned home; it can be a scary world out there for a three-foot dildo.