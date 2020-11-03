Police In Vienna Launch Manhunt After Deadly Terror Attack Leaves Three Dead PA Images

At least three people have died and 14 are injured following shootings at six locations across Vienna, Austria.

The attack was carried out by a number of suspects armed with rifles, with the first gunshots ringing out at 8pm local time at the Seitenstettengasse synagogue on Monday evening, November 2.

One woman and two men have died, including one of the gunmen who was shot dead by officers.

Police have now launched a manhunt, complete with increased security at the borders, with Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer saying at at least one other suspect is still on the loose. Authorities have also said they can’t rule out the possibility there were more attackers.

Nehammer has urged members of the public to avoid Vienna city centre in the wake of the attack, and said children could stay home from school this morning.

The interior minister commented:

Our special police units have succeeded in taking out a heavily armed terrorist equipped with an automatic assault rifle and, according to our current state of knowledge, at least one perpetrator is still on the run.

Vienna police released an update on Twitter at 6.30am local time which stated they believe the assault is ‘considered to have an Islamistic motive’. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described it as a ‘repulsive terror attack’, BBC News reports.

Police added that the suspect who was shot dead ‘appeared to wear an explosive vest’, but it turned out to be fake.

In a press conference this morning, Nehammer said the now-deceased shooter ‘is someone who is an [Islamic State] sumpathiser’.

He added:

Yesterday’s attack was an attack on our values and a completely useless attempt to weaken our democratic society or to divide it. We do not tolerate this in any way or from anyone.

According to Sky News, Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw a gunman shooting at people who were enjoying a final night out before the city went into lockdown.

Hofmeister commented:

They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building. All these bars have tables outside.

Nehammer expressed his sadness following the shootings, saying the attack resulted in the ‘hardest day in Austria for several years’. He noted that the country had not experienced a ‘terror attack’ with this kind of severity for a ‘long time’.