Police Investigate As ‘Big Potato’ Statue Is Found Vandalised

A ‘big potato’ statue in Cyprus has sparked a police investigation after it was left vandalised on New Year’s Day.

As much as I am an avid fan of potatoes, I’m not quite sure I love them enough to commemorate them in such a bizarre way, and clearly some vandals felt the same.

On January 1 at around 3.30am, a four-metre tall sculpture of a giant potato was cut down from its post in the village of Xylophagou, according to officials.

The statue, created by community leader George Tascou, was first installed in October last year and went viral on social media, most notably for its phallic-like shape.

The interestingly shaped sculpture was first made in memoriam to the variety of potato specific to the local area called the spunta, Sky News reports.

In relation to its erection, Tasou explained to the Cyprus Mail how the village had a ‘long legacy of potato growing’.

He said:

[Xylophagou] used to be the main potato grower in Cyprus. This helped the village grow into the 10,000-strong community it is today.

Creator Tascou was reportedly at the landmark guarding the sculpture on the morning of New Year’s Day, and when he left, someone else took his place.

However, the beloved potato was later found with damage accosting £4,000.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing after Tasou reported it to the police.