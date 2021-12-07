Police Investigate Fake Social Media Profile That Could Be Linked To Murder Of Two Teen Girls

FBI

Police in Indiana are investigating a fake social media profile which could be linked to the murders of two teenage girls.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found dead near Dear Creek in Delphi, Indiana in February 2017 after setting off the previous day for a hike at the Delphi Historic Trails during a day off school.

Advert 10

Their killer has never been found, though police investigating the deaths are now asking for help in finding the creator of a fake social media account named ‘anthony_shots’.

In a news release, Indiana State Police (ISP) explained the profile had been active from 2016 to 2017 on platforms including Snapchat, Instagram and possibly others.

It featured images ‘of a known male model’, with the user portraying themselves as being ‘extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars.’

Advert 10

The creator is said to have ‘used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.’

Police said the profile was ‘uncovered’ during the investigation into the murders of Abigail and Liberty, though they did not elaborate on how the person responsible for creating the account is connected to the deaths.

Investigators have stressed the male model pictured on the profile is ‘not a person of interest in the investigation’ and said they are seeking information about ‘the person who created the anthony_shots profile’.

Advert 10

The release states:

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: [email protected] or 765-822-3535.

A search party began for the two young girls after they failed to meet family members as planned following their hike. Police have released an image, a sketch and video footage in a bid to catch the killer, but four years later they remain at large.