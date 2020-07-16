Police Investigating Death Of 1-Year-Old Boy Shot During Cookout GoFundMe

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy from New York who was fatally shot during a family cookout.

The child has been identified as Davell Gardner Jr., of Chester Street, Brooklyn. Davell was shot close to the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at approximately 11.35pm on the night of Sunday, July 12.

Three others at the cookout were injured after two gunmen, dressed all in black, opened fire before running away through the park. Police have stated that no words were exchanged, and there had been no dispute prior to the shots being fired.

You can find out more about this incident in the following news report:

Davell was shot in the abdomen while he sat in his pushchair. He was transported to Interfaith Medical Center by private means before being rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

During the same incident, a 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the ankle, while a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin. A third adult, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

All three of the injured adults are thankfully expected to survive, and no arrests have been made at the time of writing, ABC7 reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has described the violence as being ‘not acceptable’, and has placed the blame on the number of guns out on the streets:

To wake up this morning and learn that a 1-year-old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire, it’s so painful, it’s not acceptable. Our hearts need to be with Davell’s family and know they are in our hearts and our prayers. It’s never just police. It has to be police and community together.

Family members have spoken out about the loss of the baby boy, who would have celebrated his second birthday in two months time.

As reported by ABC News, baby Davell died during a particularly violent Sunday in New York City. The city saw 11 shooting incidents in total, with 16 people having been shot.

According to new data released by the New York Police Department, shooting incidents in New York City have risen from 84 to 223 over the course of the past four weeks, showing a 165.5% increase. Within this same time period, the number of shooting victims rose from 100 to 304, an increase of 204%.

In the wake of this recent escalation, community activists are calling upon legislators and politicians to do more to tackle the issue of gun violence. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Our thoughts are with the family of Davell Gardner at this difficult time. You can donate to the Justice for baby Davell Jr. GoFundMe here.