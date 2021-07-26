Police Investigating Ex-Nurse Who Compared Nurses To Nazis

PA/Getty Images

The Met Police are investigating comments made by an ex-nurse who compared doctors and other healthcare workers to Nazis.

Thousands of anti-lockdown and anti-vaxxer protesters gathered in London on Saturday, July 24, for a ‘Worldwide rally for freedom.’ This came on the same week all restrictions were lifted in England, and attracted the likes of Piers Morgan, Gillian McKeith and Katie Hopkins, who was recently deported from Australia.

Advert 10

Among those in attendance in Trafalgar Square was Kate Shemirani, a former nurse struck off after spreading COVID-19 misinformation, earlier describing vaccination teams as ‘death squads’ and dubbing the NHS the ‘new Auschwitz.’ Her Twitter account was also suspended last year.

‘At the Nuremberg Trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung. If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus. Get off it and stand with us, the people, all around the world they are rising,’ she told the crowds, Sky News reports.

She also described vaccines as ‘Satanic’ and claimed ‘5G is a direct energy weapon… in your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology.’ Obviously, this conspiracy theory about vaccines is ridiculous and incorrect.

Advert 10

In a statement, police confirmed they’re investigating her horrific remarks. ‘We are aware of video circulating online showing a speech that occurred during a rally in Trafalgar Square. Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made,’ a statement read.

She’s been condemned by thousands online, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan describing her comments as ‘utterly appalling, and I have raised it directly with the Met Police. Our NHS staff are the heroes of this pandemic and Londoners from across this city roundly reject this hate.’

Advert 10

Labour leader Keir Starmer believes her comments constituted a crime. ‘Yes, it’s absolutely shocking, and I think the footage, when I saw a bit of it on social media, was shocking to see. And I do hope it’s going to be investigated and dealt with appropriately,’ he told LBC.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Shemirani’s son Sebastian called for her arrest. ‘If there aren’t existing laws in place that say that what she’s doing is illegal, then we should be having a national conversation about what laws we should be bringing in the drafting of legislation for that. Because it’s only a matter of time before… somebody acts on the bad advice that she’s giving the country,’ he said.