Police Investigating ‘Guy In Jetpack’ Seen Flying 3,000 Feet In The Air

The FBI are investigating after a person was spotted flying above Los Angeles wearing a jetpack.

Two different pilots reported seeing the unidentified flyer thousands of feet above the city.

An American Airlines pilot was on the approach to the LA International Airport at around 6.30pm local time on Sunday, August 30, when he spotted the person.

‘Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack,’ the pilot said in an audio log, where he described the flying person as being around 300 yards off the left-hand side of the plane, at around 3,000 feet in the air.

‘American 1997, okay, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?’ the air traffic controller replied.

The pilot responded: ‘Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.’

According to NBC Los Angeles, a second pilot, who works for JetBlue, also reported seeing the mystery jetpack person, and reported them to air traffic controllers, who sent out a warning to another airline crew.

‘JetBlue 23, use caution, person in a jet pack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet, 10 mile final,’ the controllers warned.

A surprised pilot responded: ‘JetBlue 23, we heard and we are definitely looking.’

Another pilot was later heard saying: ‘Only in LA.’

The sightings were confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement which was released on Tuesday, September 1.

‘Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 pm PDT Sunday,’ the statement said. The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and is looking into these reports.’

Not only that, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Field Office confirmed they were also aware of the sighing and are trying to figure out what happened.

While the identity of the mystery flyer remains unknown, many people seem to think they might have been performing some kind of dangerous stunt for social media.

Back in 2015, stuntmen Yves Rossy and his partner Vince Reffet flew jetpacks alongside an Emirates aircraft just above Dubai after they were dropped by a helicopter.

However, Sunday’s incident doesn’t appear to be anywhere near as coordinated so the investigation to get to the bottom of it continues.