Police Investigating Megan Thee Stallion Incident After Tory Lanez Accused Of Shooting Her theestallion/Instagram/torylanez/Instagram

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially opened an investigation after Megan Thee Stallion alleged she suffered gunshot wounds.

The American rapper released a statement on Wednesday, July 15, to say she had been shot the previous weekend ‘as a result of a crime that was committed against [her] and done with the intention to physically harm [her]’.

No information about who the police may consider a suspect in the shooting has officially been released, but sources connected to the investigation have claimed Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is responsible and that the LAPD are now working to determine the details of the incident.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on Sunday, July 12, following an argument that took place inside an SUV he was in with Megan and her friend Kelsey Nicole. The car was pulled over by police after a call was made reporting a disturbance outside a home.

Witnesses reportedly claimed gunshots were fired into the air and the SUV sped off. After police searched the vehicle and found a gun, Lanez was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

A representative for the LAPD told XXL:

Due to the recent statement made by Megan Thee Stallion, Hollywood detectives will be conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, in which she is listed as the victim. No additional information including who they may consider suspects will be released at this time. Only if the detectives make an arrest will the suspect’s information be released.

Though Megan’s statement said the gunshot wounds were done with ‘intention’, the fact police are investigating the crime as assault with a deadly weapon as opposed to attempted homicide could suggest they believe the shooting was accidental.

Sources connected to Lanez say that if he’s charged for the shooting he will claim it is accidental, TMZ reports. The publication’s law enforcement sources say police are struggling to get witnesses to cooperate in the investigation, which may make it difficult to gather evidence around Lanez if he is being considered as a suspect.

Megan received an outpouring of support from fans online after she shared her statement, though some social media users made memes in response, which showed fans on a witch hunt to track down the shooting culprit. In the following days, the rapper took to Twitter to say she was ‘real life hurt and traumatized.’

She wrote:

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life.

On Thursday, a source told PageSix there was video footage of Lanez firing shots from the vehicle as Megan attempted to leave. They commented: ‘This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.’

A spokesperson for the LAPD would not confirm whether video footage had been submitted to the investigation, adding that any videos would ‘not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.’

They commented:

The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now.

In a press release, police appealed for more information surrounding the ‘Shots Fired’ investigation that opened with Lanez’ arrest.