‘Bomb Threat’ On Capitol Hill As Police Investigate ‘Explosive Truck’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Aug 2021 15:39
Police Investigating Possible Explosive Device On Capitol HillPA Images

A possible explosive device in a truck has been found outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Police are investigating the matter and have evacuated the area around the building as a precaution. The building is near the US Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Law enforcement officials told AP News that they’re currently trying to determine whether the device was an operable explosive, and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator.

US Capitol Police tweeted an update writing, ‘The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.’

A follow up tweet read, ‘This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release.’

USCP further branded it as an ‘active bomb threat investigation’ and told journalists that the media staging station is located at Constitution and First Street.

According to one person on Twitter, the police are currently negotiating with the man who was in the truck, and people have been told to take shelter in their offices.

Today’s incident comes after a pipe bomb was found the day before January’s Capitol riot, which was located at the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington.

In light of the events that unfolded on January 6, security has increased at Capitol Hill. Five people died as a result of the riot.

