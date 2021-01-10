Police Investigating Rioter Who Told Others He'd Put A Bullet In Pelosi's Head cleve_meredith_jr/Instagram/PA Images

Police are investigating a rioter who threatened to put a bullet in Nancy Pelosi’s head on live TV.

The man has been named as Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., who travelled to the Capitol with an assault rifle for the riot on January 6.

However, he didn’t actually attend the riot after supposedly arriving there too late after travelling from Colorado.

Meredith had been staying at a Holiday Inn in Washington and was reportedly had several weapons with him, including a Glock handgun, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle.

cleve_meredith_jr/Instagram

Along with the weapons, the man reportedly texted someone saying that he wanted to put a gun in Pelosi’s head on live television.

Meredith has since been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, reported The New York Times, making him one of 13 individuals to be charged for taking part in the Wednesday’s violent protests.

According to the FBI, Meredith had sent other concerning texts in the run up to the riot, one which bragged about the amount of ammunition he was taking with him.

He is alleged to have written in one text: ‘Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C*NT’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV [purple devil emoji].’

Another text read: ‘I predict that within 12 days, many in our country will die.’

Other rioters who have been arrested this week are Adam Johnson, Derrick Evans and Richard Barnett.

Barnett broke into Pelosi’s office during the riot and sat at her desk. Taking an envelope with him for evidence, Barnett denies stealing it because he left a nickle of her desk.

A video of Barnett, known as ‘Bigo’, surfaced on social media where he was filmed saying, ‘I didn’t steal [the envelope], I bled on it because they were f*cking macing me and I couldn’t f*cking see, and so I figured, well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, so I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f*cking worth it’.

PA

Meanwhile, a picture of Adam Johnson stealing Pelosi’s lectern went viral prior to arrest. Records showed that Johnson was taken into custody on Friday, January 8, and is thought to yet be charged.

Another prominent figure of this week’s riots was Jacob Anthony Chansley who could be seen with his face painted with the American flag while wearing a large, furry hat with horns. The long-tine QAnon supporter was arrested yesterday, January 9.

Chansley has been charged with with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

