Police Investigating Schoolboys Who Dressed In KKK Robes And Tased Black Classmate

by : Joe Harker on : 12 Nov 2021 16:08
Police Investigating Schoolboys Who Dressed In KKK Robes And Tased Black ClassmateAlamy

Three Texas students allegedly tasered a Black student while dressed as KKK members.

Police are investigating an incident involving students from Woodsboro High School, Texas, after three boys allegedly dressed as members of the Klu Klux Klan for Halloween and shocked a classmate with a taser or stun gun.

The Daily Mail reports that Refugio County Sherriff’s deputies were called to Woodsboro, eight miles away from the school, after being notified that a teenager had been shocked by a ‘taser or cattle-prod-like device’.

Klu Klux Klan (Alamy)Alamy

There have been no immediate arrests or criminal charges brought, while the people involved are not having their names released as Texas’ penal code grants anonymity to minors.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Texas Rangers have been assisting officers to ensure a ‘thorough and fair’ process.

Matt Manning, the victim’s attorney, says his client was the target of a hate crime and that the perpetrators could be in serious trouble.

He said: ‘I represent one victim who was in fact tased by a taser, or taser-like weapon, which we know constitutes aggravated assault under the penal code in the state of Texas which is a second-degree felony because that is a deadly weapon.

‘The paramount concern is making sure that the investigation is conducted appropriately, which we trust that it will be.’

Taser gun (Alamy)Alamy
According to The Independent, the Woodsboro school district said it was cooperating with investigators but could not discipline the suspects as the alleged incident did not take place on school grounds.

It said it will ‘strictly enforce’ their anti-discrimination policy in response to the incident.

The Klu Klux Klan, or KKK, is a far-right white supremacist terrorist hate group operating in the US which has a long and violent history of targeting Black people.

The group has historically used terrorism and calls for the ‘purification’ of American society, with several thousand members across the US.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

