Police Investigating Video Of Cop Accused Of Planting Drugs On Guy During Arrest

The video in question is part of the evidence that has been collected in this case. It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video.

We will further investigate this matter with anyone that has any direct knowledge of the incident. Our investigation will be accurate and thorough, and if it is determined that our deputies acted improperly, JPSO will act accordingly.