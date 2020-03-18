Police Investigating Video Of Cop Accused Of Planting Drugs On Guy During Arrest
Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a viral video that appears to show a police officer planting drugs on a black man.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say authorities were responding to a call about a man in a red t-shirt and tie-dye pants selling drugs in the neighbourhood at around 3pm local time in Bridge City, Louisiana.
Officers say they approached a man who fit the description, but the man is said to have resisted their attempts to investigate the situation and therefore resulted in him being put in handcuffs.
The incident was filmed on a mobile phone belonging to a member of the public, with footage showing a group of police apprehending the male suspect as he protested his innocence.
In the clip, he can heard shouting: ‘There ain’t no crack in the bag. Are you serious?’
The footage then appears to show an officer dropping a small bag of white powder on the ground, before onlookers shout that they’re recording the arrest.
The officer then looks up and rushes towards the person behind the camera and voices can be heard shouting ‘get out the way, go inside!’
‘This is what’s going on in our neighbourhood! Jefferson Police putting drugs on people,’ said the tweet alongside the clip, which has since been viewed more than 4.4 million times.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said:
The video in question is part of the evidence that has been collected in this case. It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video.
We will further investigate this matter with anyone that has any direct knowledge of the incident. Our investigation will be accurate and thorough, and if it is determined that our deputies acted improperly, JPSO will act accordingly.
The Sheriff’s Office went on to say the bag containing the white substance was collected as evidence, but tested negative for narcotics. Officers also claim that the man bit a deputy during the altercation, which resulted in the officer needing treatment at hospital.
It continued:
The arrested individual was not booked with any narcotics charges but will face charges for battery of an officer, battery on an officer with injury and resisting arrest with force or violence.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the JP Sheriff’s Office.
