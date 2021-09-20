7-Year-Old Who Went Missing From Remote Rural Home Last Night Found

East Ayrshire Police/L J Cunningham CC-BY-SA 2.0

A seven-year-old boy went missing from his remote rural home last night, leading police to issue an urgent appeal surrounding his disappearance, calling on the public to join in the search.

The boy, named as Carson Shephard, went missing from Afton Bridgend in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

He was reported missing to police last night, Sunday, September 19, by his family. East Ayrshire Police posted an appeal on social media the same night in the hopes of finding the boy.

Shephard was last seen at around 7.30pm on Sunday night, in the east of Ayr in the Afton Bridgend area, MailOnline reports.

According to the police report, the child was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black top. He is around 3ft 6 inches tall.

East Ayrshire Police have so far been searching for the young boy with the help of a helicopter, marine and dog units and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water support unit.

However, in a post to< Twitter, they also appealed to the public to help them in their search.

They stated:

Police in Ayrshire are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing 7-year-old Carson Shephard who has been reported missing from New Cumnock. He was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area around 7.20pm on Sunday, 19 September, 2021.

The public are being urged to stay vigilant and check their gardens, garages and sheds for any signs of the missing boy.

One resident said they had been ‘up looking all night’, describing the family of the young boy as ‘lovely people’.

‘Everyone please keep going out and helping as much as you can,’ she said.

Update: South Ayrshire Police confirmed Carson Shephard has now been ‘found safe and well’.

‘Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry,’ they added.