Police Issue Urgent Appeal For Missing 20-Year-Old Harvey Parker

@LambethMPS/Twitter

Lambeth Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to try and find missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker.

Parker was last seen at Heaven Nightclub in Charing Cross, London on December 16, 2021, after attending a Little Simz concert.

Police stated that they are ‘very concerned’ about the 20-year-old, and urged members of the public to contact them and quote Ref 21MIS039522 if they have any information.

Lambeth Police tweeted:

MISSING PERSON APPEAL We are currently very concerned about the welfare of Harvey PARKER who was last seen on the 16th December 2021 at Heaven Nightclub at Charing Cross. If you have any information which may help us find Harvey, please contact us and quote Ref 21MIS039522

According to the Instagram pages Black Things UK and Find Missing Black People, Parker is ‘autistic and vulnerable’.

Parker’s phone is reported as having been unresponsive since he went missing, as per The Tab.

The 20-year-old is described as being of slim build, mixed-race, and around 5ft 9 inches.

An account has urged anyone with any information on Harvey’s whereabouts to message 07703829065 or contact @hbparkerr or @titusparkerrr on Instagram, as well as contacting the police.

The account requested that members of the public share images of Parker on their social media to spread the word.

‘Even if you aren’t his close friend, please share this on your story and send it to possible contacts – we are all worried,’ the message states.

Parker is currently a student at The University of York, where he is in the second year of studying music.

