Police Issue Warning Over Halloween Sweets Laced With Cannabis

Greater Manchester Police Rochdale/Alamy

Officers have issued a warning after sweets, which look much like those which could be given to children as Halloween ‘treats’, were found to be laced with cannabis.

In a post addressed to parents and carers, Greater Manchester Police Rochdale warned that the #towncentremilkstonedeeplish team had come across the sweets while out on patrol on Wednesday, October 27.

At first glance, the packages appeared to simply be ordinary bags of sweets with packaging aimed at young children. However, after a closer look, it was found that they actually contained cannabis.

The police warned:

This could have serious consequences on any young person or child who may consume these. Please keep an eye out over Halloween to see what your children are consuming.

As per the website About Kids Health, children who consume cannabis may experience a range of mild to severe symptoms such as vomiting, agitation, confusion, or in some more serious instances, comas or seizures.

In order to protect against unintentional cannabis poisoning, parents and guardians living in countries where cannabis is legally available are advised to store any cannabis products in sealed boxes or containers, and kept separate from food and drinks.

Alamy

As reported by The Independent, four children in Surrey were taken to hospital back in May after eating ‘cannabis-infused sweets’.

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks gave the following statement at the time:

These types of products, which may be marketed as ‘cannabis infused’ or ‘CBD infused’ are illegal, and therefore unregulated, in the UK. They can appear to be commercial products with professional packaging, but this should not be taken as a sign that they are safe or legal.

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, and a 12-year-old girl were taken to hospital after experiencing violent reactions to the sweets, and were seen to vomit uncontrollably and slip in and out of consciousness.

A third boy, aged 12, was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure as it’s believed he also ate the infused sweets. The four children were kept in hospital for observation overnight.

