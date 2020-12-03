Police Launch Border Checks Between Tier 2 And Tier 3 Lockdown Areas

North Yorkshire Police/emmaglasbey/Twitter

Following the UK coming out of national lockdown, police have launched border checks between tier 2 and tier 3 lockdown areas.

The country has been divided into different tiers similar those that were put in place prior to November’s national lockdown which ended on yesterday, December 2.

Tier 1 areas are ‘medium risk’, tier 2 are ‘high risk’, while tier 3 is ‘very high risk’. Much of the North of England has been placed into tier 3 including the likes of Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Newcastle upon Tyne and Hartlepool.

Following different parts of the country being placed into different tiers, police are now spot-checking cars crossing between areas in different tiers.

North Yorkshire police confirmed that those found crossing between the tiers for non-essential reason could face ‘enforcement action’. Essential reasons for travel include for education, work and to attend medical appointments.

In a statement released yesterday, December 2, North Yorkshire Police Superintendent Mike Walker said:

To those living in tier 3 areas, please do not try to side-step the tighter restrictions in your area by visiting neighbouring tier 2 areas for a day or night out. If you do, you may inadvertently bring the virus in with you and increase the chance of transmission to local residents.

He continued, ‘North Yorkshire Police will be actively patrolling and will have an increased presence in these border areas and we will be policing the Coronavirus regulations. Our safety camera fleet, which are equipped with ANPR [automatic number-plate recognition], will also be visible along various routes into the region.’

Currently, The Humber, West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire are in tier 3 while York and North Yorkshire are in tier 2.

Superintendent Walker added:

It is neither necessary or acceptable to leave a tier 3 area and enter a lower tier area for a day trip or to visit a pub or restaurant for a meal. Please also be reminded that your tier restrictions travel with you and police can take enforcement action against you, if you should breach those restrictions.

BBC Look North home and social affairs correspondent Emma Glasbey shared a photograph of someone being spot checked yesterday.

Along with the photo she wrote, ‘North Yorkshire Police (Tier 2) on the border with West Yorkshire (Tier 3) talking to drivers about where they’re travelling from, where they’re going & why. Govt guidance says people in Tier 3 should avoid travelling outside their area.’

As it stands, North Yorkshire Police appear to be the only ones conducting tier 2 and 3 border checks.