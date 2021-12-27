Police Launch Fresh Appeal For Missing 12-Year-Old Leona Peach
An appeal has been launched for Devon schoolgirl Leona Peach to get in contact with her family, as fears for her safety grow.
Peach, who is 12-years-old, was last seen around 9.00am on December 20 in Newton Abbot, Devon. It is believed that she was travelling to Bideford.
Over the weekend, Devon and Cornwall Police released new photos of Peach, while appealing for information as to her whereabouts. The force has also urged the schoolgirl to contact her family.
The appeal was shared to Twitter by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The post read:
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 12-year-old Leona Peach, who has been reported missing from the Newton Abbot area and are calling on her to get in touch.
The young girl has been described as white, slim-to-medium build and is approximately 4ft 9in. She is also said to have hazel eyes and a bald patch above her right ear.
Photos from the morning that Peach was last seen show her wearing grey leggings, a dark fur coat, flip-flops and carrying a pink bag.
Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth spoke about the case.
He said:
Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking members of the public to help us.
We are supporting her friends and family, and are appealing to Leona to contact home, so that they know that she is safe and well.
This time of year is especially important for families and we are keen to make sure that she is OK, and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.
The inspector then proceeded to address Peach personally, saying, ‘Leona, if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.’
Anyone who has seen Leona Peach, or knows of any information relating to her whereabouts is urged to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21
CreditsDevon & Cornwall Police/Twitter and 1 other
Devon & Cornwall Police/Twitter
Mail+