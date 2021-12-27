Police Launch Fresh Appeal For Missing 12-Year-Old Leona Peach

Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking members of the public to help us.

We are supporting her friends and family, and are appealing to Leona to contact home, so that they know that she is safe and well.

This time of year is especially important for families and we are keen to make sure that she is OK, and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.