Police Officer Accused Of Choking Woman Not Wearing Face Mask

Dramatic footage shared online shows a Victoria police officer choking a woman because she was on the street without a face mask.

The scene was caught on camera by a number of onlookers and showed the young woman arguing with the male officer before he grabbed her by the throat in the inner suburb of Collingwood in Melbourne.

The woman, who has only been identified as a 21-year-old, was not wearing a face mask in the footage and could be heard crying out as the officer led her down the street, saying: ‘He’s choking me! He’s choking me! Get off!’

See footage of the altercation below:

A female officer instructed the woman to let go of her colleague’s vest, but the 21-year-old went on to punch and kick at the two members of law enforcement, prompting the male officer to force her to the ground.

The person behind the camera could be heard arguing with the officers, pointing out: ‘You’re choking her, there’s a man on a girl and you’re choking her. For what? For not having a mask? Look how pathetic you are!’

A longer version of the scene could be seen on YouTube, where the man with the camera continued: ‘You grabbed her! You didn’t ask her any questions, you d*ckhead, you just grabbed her!’

The footage came to an end after numerous other police officers arrived, though the woman was still pinned to the ground at the time.

Following the incident, Victoria Police said officers were patrolling Wellington Street on Monday, August 10, when they saw the woman not wearing a face covering.

Face masks became mandatory for Melbourne residents on July 23, and for those in regional Victoria at the start of this month.

Police can issue fines of $200AUD to those not wearing a face covering without a legitimate reason, though in the footage the man with the camera could be heard saying that the 21-year-old had an excuse for not wearing a mask, saying: ‘She went to the doctor yesterday.’

Police reportedly decided to arrest the 21-year-old when she failed to provide her name and address for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

In a statement cited by Yahoo! News, Victoria Police added:

She then became physically aggressive and kicked a female officer to the upper body. The woman continued to resist arrest and had to be taken to ground before being arrested.

The woman was charged with resisting police and assaulting police, but she was not issued a fine for failing to wear a mask as it was confirmed she has a medical exemption.

She was bailed to appear in court at a later date and the arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight.